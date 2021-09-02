      Weather Alert

Kanye West Lyrics May Indicate He Cheated On Kim Kardashian West

Sep 2, 2021 @ 7:06am

Kanye West may be spilling his own tea in the lyrics of his song, “Hurricane,” which is featured on his recently-released tenth studio album Donda.

Lyrics seem to indicate he may have cheated on Kim after having two of their kids: “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin'” 

A source tells PEOPLE that the lyrics are “in a way [Kanye’s] testimony of everything he did wrong and his apology and taking accountability.” In the song, he also makes reference to the California mansion he spent millions renovating that had been featured in an issue of Architectural Digest last year.

“Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it,” he raps. “Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk.”

MORE HERE

