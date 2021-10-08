Kanye West Is Opening A New School – Donda Academy

Kanye West is opening the ‘Donda Academy’, a new school in Southern California and has already signed some promising basketball players. The school is named after his late mother and latest album, and has a specific focus on basketball and “finding the intersection between faith and the innovation of the future.”
One promising basketball player, Jakhi Howard, confirmed his move to the school on Instagram, writing: “I will be moving to California and I will be transferring to Donda Academy, I want to THANK YOU NORCROSS and the whole BLUE DEVIL FAMILY STILL WILL BE MY FAMILY.”
West has also reportedly reached out to the players personally on Instagram, with one telling Yahoo Sports: “It’s crazy that he reached out. But he’s building a good team with players that I want to play with and it’s out in LA in a good market so it’s something me and my family have to think about.”
There is little information out there regarding the ‘Donda Academy’ so far, but a mission statement on their official website, which also features an option to apply for admission, reads: “Using an ethic of integrity and care, ‘Donda Academy’ prepares students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving.”