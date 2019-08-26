      Weather Alert

Kanye West Does A Surprise Church Service In Dayton For Shooting Victims

Aug 26, 2019 @ 9:10am

Kanye West is honoring all of those affected by the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, which left nine people dead and 27 injured. On Sunday, West held a special performance of his Sunday Service at RiverScape MetroPark, which was not announced until the morning of.

Kim was there to show support along with daughter North, 6, and son Saint, 3 ½.

The special performance was also attended by some of those who had been affected by the shooting. Towards the end of the ceremony, West’s friend Dave Chappelle, who had previously announced he would be hosting a benefit concert in Dayton on Sunday, addressed the crowd with a rousing speech.

TAGS
church Dave Chappelle Dayton Kanye West Kim Kardashian West shooting Victims
POPULAR POSTS
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
How Much Do the Kids in 'Stranger Things' Make??
Ben & Kelly Podcast
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE