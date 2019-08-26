Kanye West Does A Surprise Church Service In Dayton For Shooting Victims
Kanye West is honoring all of those affected by the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, which left nine people dead and 27 injured. On Sunday, West held a special performance of his Sunday Service at RiverScape MetroPark, which was not announced until the morning of.
Kim was there to show support along with daughter North, 6, and son Saint, 3 ½.
The special performance was also attended by some of those who had been affected by the shooting. Towards the end of the ceremony, West’s friend Dave Chappelle, who had previously announced he would be hosting a benefit concert in Dayton on Sunday, addressed the crowd with a rousing speech.