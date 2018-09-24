Kanye West & Chance the Rapper have ADORABLE kids (And they’re friends)!

Kanye West, kisses his son Saint after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

3-year-old Kensli, Chance the Rapper’s daughter, and 2-year-old Saint West, Kanye West’s son, danced it out on Sunday!

Chance posted an adorable video of the two boogieing to the song “Thriller” by Michael Jackson. The caption to the video was “Reunited and it feels so good.” In the video you can hear Chance cheering in the background “Get it, get it!”

Check out the video!:

Saint West also kept us all googly-eyed over him, when he threw the first pitch with his dad Kanye at the Chicago White Socks-Chicago Cubs game on Sunday! They each got a turn to throw a pitch! This was a fun way to tie everything together, following Kanye’s announcement at a concert in Chicago that he was “never leaving” his city.

Check out the video of the pitch!: