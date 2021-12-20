Kanye West Buys Nearly All 4,000 Toys For Chicago Toy Drive

Kanye West is in the giving spirit this holiday season. He purchased all of the 4,000 toys for a Chicago toy drive. The toys West purchased will benefit children living in Englewood, a neighborhood located on the South Side of West’s hometown of Chicago. Kanye gave back to LA Misson recently by donating 1,000 meals to homeless people in Los Angeles.
