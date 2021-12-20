      Weather Alert

Kanye West Buys Nearly All 4,000 Toys For Chicago Toy Drive

Dec 20, 2021 @ 7:31am
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Kanye West performs at the Rn. 1st Annual Roc City Classic Starring Kevin Durant x Kanye West on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Kanye West is in the giving spirit this holiday season. He purchased all of the 4,000 toys for a Chicago toy drive. The toys West purchased will benefit children living in Englewood, a neighborhood located on the South Side of West’s hometown of Chicago. Kanye gave back to LA Misson recently by donating 1,000 meals to homeless people in Los Angeles.

What is your favorite way to give back during the holiday season?

TAGS
Chicago Kanye West Santa toy drive Ye
POPULAR POSTS
More Relief Efforts And Every Day Heroes Emerge For Tornado Relief
Tornado Relief
Christmas Karaoke: Sweet But Psycho
Tom Holland Takes A Long Pause During His Interview To Watch Zendaya Walk In
Cafeteria Worker Makes Custom Cart For Student With Dwarfism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On