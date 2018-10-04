Kanye West Buggin’ Out & Eatin’ Bugs

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Kanye West performs at the Rn. 1st Annual Roc City Classic Starring Kevin Durant x Kanye West on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Kanye West is bugging out and eating bugs for a VERY good reason!

On Tuesday Kanye proudly announced that that his dad Ray West was in remission for his cancer! Naturally to celebrate, Kanye and his dad ate bugs!! What a perfect way to celebrate, if you’re a bird? But in all honesty congrats to Ray West for this accomplishment, but eating the bugs is a little to “Fear Factor” for me!

In July, Kanye’s dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer so to celebrate they munched down on some sauteed crickets! Yum?

Kanye posted an Instagram photo captioned “overcome fear My dad and I are going to eat this plate of bugs to celebrate him beating cancer. No more fear,” Kanye added.