Kanye To Pete Davidson: “You Will Never Meet My Children”

Yeah…Kanye is lashing out at comedian Pete Davidson for dating Kim Kardashian.
Ye posted a lot on social media this weekend about how much he despises Davidson, and even removed Kid Cudi from Donda 2 because he’s Pete’s friend. “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” West wrote. Later, he posted a photo of him, Cudi, Timothee Chalamet and Davidson, who Kanye X’ed out. “I just wanted my friend to have my back the knife just goes in deeper,” he said. Cudi responded: “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album …. everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother.”
But Kanye wasn’t done. Yesterday he trashed Davidson’s sense of style, and posted a text exchange with Pete himself where Pete said he hopes to meet the kids and become friends. Ye’s response: “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”