Kanye is “Never Leaving” Chi-Town, What About Kim?

Earlier this week, rumors started that Kanye would be moving back to the motherland Chicago! After a concert in the Windy City on the South Side he announced that he was “never leaving again”. The crowd went wild with cheers! BUT WHAT ABOUT KIM!? What about North, their oldest son!? Their oldest son North West is currently enrolled in school in California! Kim is a Los Angeles diva and ICON.

Kanye is not messing around! The couple already found a home Chi-Town, reported TMZ, AND he plans to move his offices from Calabasas to Chicago. Kim is apparently not down! An insider told E! News that she will not be moving there full-time but will support him. She shared with the insider that he changes his mind a lot so she is not making any big decisions yet, however she is down to spend more time in Chicago. Supporting your husband is good Kim, but what made you pick out a home without expecting to move there? Let’s see what happens!