Kanye Is Donating 300,000 Chick Fil A Meals To Those In Need
If Kanye West’s love for the fast-food chain Chick-Fil-A wasn’t apparent enough from his song “Closed On Sunday,” now he’s teaming up with them to support LA’s vulnerable populations. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kanye worked with a charity organization to provide over a quarter million Chick-Fil-A meals to food banks.
According to a report from Fox News, Kanye has been working with Chick Fil A for quite some time now. Their partnership has resulted in the donation of over 11,000 meals a day since March. But more than providing meals, West donated a hefty sum of money to the Christian charity organization Los Angeles Dream Center.
The charity’s founder Matthew Barnet said that thanks to West’s donation, “The Los Angeles Dream Center has transformed into the Grand Central Station of food distribution and other basic essentials. I’m so grateful that our team has stayed healthy, and that we’ve found a safe way to meet the urgent needs within our community. I can’t say thank you enough to the various donors who’ve made this a reality,” “This is what a neighborhood, a community, and a church should always look like.”
SOURCE