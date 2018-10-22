Kanye got Kim WHAT for Her Birthday

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Kanye has a romantic side and outdid every boyfriend for his girl’s 38th birthday. Every girl dreams of waking up on her birthday to gifts and love from their significant other.

However, if you’re Kim Kardashian, that means getting  the craziest, most extra floral arrangements that look like pink clouds floating over a piano with a pianist playing and singing for you as you wake up. Yup that was her gift on her birthday this weekend. HOLY SMOKES KANYE. YOU HAVE OUTDONE YOURSELF.

