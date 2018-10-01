Kanye Dressed a Water Bottle During His SNL Performance??

Kanye West took the stage for SNL over the weekend performing “I Love It” dressed…. as a water bottle!
Kanye dressed as a Perrier bottle surprising fans with his wacky tacky outfit!
To put the icing on top of the cake, he even made a meme of him dressed as the water bottle replacing the champagne bottle in his wife Kim Kardashian’s famous photo from her photo shoot for Paper magazine in 2014.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/chUjeXmLRi
— ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018
Let’s just say fans did not know how to react and are #shook!
Remember when a @kanyewest #SNL performance was like this? pic.twitter.com/ACCRy0xUM3
— Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) September 30, 2018
I’m watching Kanye on SNL and is it possible I inhaled some LSD pic.twitter.com/bN30Ps6nai
— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) September 30, 2018