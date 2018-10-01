Kanye Dressed a Water Bottle During His SNL Performance??

Kanye West took the stage for SNL over the weekend performing “I Love It” dressed…. as a water bottle!

Kanye dressed as a Perrier bottle surprising fans with his wacky tacky outfit!

To put the icing on top of the cake, he even made a meme of him dressed as the water bottle replacing the champagne bottle in his wife Kim Kardashian’s famous photo from her photo shoot for Paper magazine in 2014.

Let’s just say fans did not know how to react and are #shook!

