Kanye Asked WHO To Be Him In A Biopic?

Jan 24, 2020 @ 7:10am

Considering some of his recent exploits, I don’t think any headline involving Yeezy would be described as surprising. Most recently though; ‘Ye appears to be thinking about a biopic surrounding his life and reportedly wants a white actor to portray him. Why? Not even the lucky recipient of this high honor understands. According to Pineapple Express star Danny McBride, Kanye flew him to his house and was very convincing in his pitch over the potential project.

McBride says that Ye called him out of nowhere asking him if he could come hang out with him at his home in Charleston, South Carolina. “Kanye asked me to play him in a movie of his life,” McBride said, according to The Guardian. “That was a pretty stunning phone call to get. I don’t know why he wanted me to do it. Maybe that sense of ego I’m able to portray? I have no clue.”

Danny McBride also detailed his wild West experience a little last summer during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying he and Yeezy hung out on a boat to discuss the biopic. McBride described the afternoon as “incredible.”  McBride’s son even asked Ye to watch him play Fortnite afterward, an opportunity he could not miss out on. Jimmy couldn’t believe McBride’s Kanye moment, asking him, “Did this really happen, cause you’ve done drugs right?”

 

What kind of spin could Ye put on this one?

