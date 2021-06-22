Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson In Talks to Star in New Romantic Comedy

Kaley Cuoco continues to define herself away from ‘Big Bang Theory, and Pete Davidson more than just a cast member on ‘SNL’. Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson are in talks to star in a new romantic comedy.
The proposed RomCom will be titled, Meet Cute, and will ask the question, “What would you do if you could travel to your loved one’s past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and make them the perfect partner?”
There’s no word on whether the movie will come to life.
