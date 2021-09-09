Kaley Cuoco And Husband Karl Cook Split

A source is spilling the tea about Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook‘s surprising divorce filing.
According to the insider, 35-year-old Cuoco “is doing fine,” and added she and 30-year-old Cook “haven’t spent that much time together recently.”
“She has a big career and puts that first in her life. It’s basically a growing apart and each pursuing separate interests,” “She has a lot going on in her career now and loves her work. Their relationship is just following different paths. A marriage doesn’t work if you rarely see the other one.”