Kaley Cuoco And Husband Karl Cook Split

Sep 9, 2021 @ 7:05am

A source is spilling the tea about Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook‘s surprising divorce filing. 

According to the insider, 35-year-old Cuoco “is doing fine,” and added she and 30-year-old Cook “haven’t spent that much time together recently.”

“She has a big career and puts that first in her life. It’s basically a growing apart and each pursuing separate interests,” “She has a lot going on in her career now and loves her work. Their relationship is just following different paths. A marriage doesn’t work if you rarely see the other one.”

