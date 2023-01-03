Kaleidoscope On Netflix Is Not Like Other Shows

If you think you can’t watch 8 full episodes of an entire limited series in one day, you haven’t started Kaleidoscope yet. At least that’s what happened for me.

It’s a series about an elaborate heist with twists and turns. And it’s a limited series, so there’s no worry that you’ll watch it, love it, and then see it get cancelled. This is one-and-done.

While it’s just one of the new things to watch on Netflix this month, what sets it apart is that fact that you can watch the episodes in any order… You’ll get the same information at the end of it all, but the order of events matters because you’ll get different shocking surprises based on that order. Everyone will experience it differently. The episodes are identified by colors. Here’s how I did it because it was in this order on Netflix and I didn’t want to try too hard to come up with my own order:

Orange ☑️

Now Violet https://t.co/1DYYmbSBuU — emily on the radio (@emilyontheradio) January 3, 2023

YELLOW GREEN BLUE ORANGE VIOLENT RED PINK WHITE

Before watching, I was told to save WHITE for last as it’s the heist itself and kind of serves as a finale. It’s not a hard and fast rule, but after seeing the whole thing, I do personally recommend saving it for last.

Netflix has some recommended orders that you can watch:

I came up with a bunch of different orders to watch Kaleidoscope in so you don’t have to pic.twitter.com/FE6IiwjzM9 — Netflix (@netflix) January 2, 2023

Or there’s always rainbow order or the colors in alphabetical order. Have fun!

@emilyontheradio