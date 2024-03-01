Kacey Musgraves Releases a New Song and Tour Dates

Source: YouTube

Kacey Musgraves has been in the news a lot lately. She’ll be the musical guest on “SNL“ this weekend, plus she released a new song called, “Deeper Well” last week. And now she has an even newer song and a huge tour to announce.

The new song is called “Too Good to Be True” and it’s short but sweet. The opening lyrics are, “Made some breakfast, made some love. This is what dreams are made of, on a cloudy Monday morning.”

And her Deeper Well World Tour that she just announced is going to be a big deal. She hasn’t toured in over two years, and now she’ll have all this new music to share, so it’ll be worth checking out. The first part of the tour starts in Dublin, Ireland on April 28th and she’s rolling through Louisville, hitting the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:30 PM.

You can sign up for access to Kacey’s pre-sale tickets at DeeperWell.com. And the pre-sale will open March 5th at 12:00 P.M. local time and run through March 7th at 10:00 P.M.

