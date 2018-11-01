Justin Timberlake’s New Book Talks About Britney (Sort Of) And He SLAYS Halloween

Justin Timberlake talks about where his songwriting inspiration comes from in his new book “Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See In Front Of Me.

He was scorned, ticked off and heartbroken, so that led to writing “Cry Me A River” in 2002 in 2 hours. He doesn’t call Britney Spears out necessarily, but they were dating from 1999-2002 so do the math. He said, “The feelings I had were so strong that I had to write it, and I translated my feelings into a form where people could listen and, hopefully, relate to it.”

FYI…Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel won the Hollywood trick or treating game yesterday dressing as Lego Robin, Lego Harley Quinn and Lego Batman (their son, Silas).

