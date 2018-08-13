Justin Timberlake Wrote A Book…But Does He Talk About Britney?

Justin Timberlake wrote a book about his life called ‘Hindsight & All The Things I Can’t See In Front Of Me’ due out October 30th.

Guys, I have some news! I've been working on this for a while now and I am happy to finally give you a first look at my first book, #Hindsight. I’m looking forward to sharing these pictures and stories with you. It's coming out October 30th! https://t.co/m7vBgzxviP pic.twitter.com/GrtjULtvgI — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) August 10, 2018

It will feature pictures from his personal collection and will touch on everything from his time with ‘NSync, skits on SNL, tributes to his wife and son…but what everyone wants to know is if he’ll talk about Britney!

YOU CAN PRE-ORDER HERE ON AMAZON FOR $40