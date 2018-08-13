Justin Timberlake Wrote A Book…But Does He Talk About Britney?
By Kelly K
|
Aug 13, 2018 @ 8:06 AM

Justin Timberlake wrote a book about his life called  ‘Hindsight & All The Things I Can’t See In Front Of Me’ due out October 30th.

It will feature pictures from his personal collection and will touch on everything from his time with ‘NSync, skits on SNL, tributes to his wife and son…but what everyone wants to know is if he’ll talk about Britney!

 

YOU CAN PRE-ORDER HERE ON AMAZON FOR $40

