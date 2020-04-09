Justin Timberlake Was Interviewed By Kids And It’s Precious
Justin Timberlake recently did an interview that involved answering questions from kids while being quarantined in his Montana home.
They asked him what makes him happy, the trick to beatboxing and his favorite childhood toy.
But leave it to a 3-year-old to roll in with the most precious questions…she asked what song makes him want to dance and showed off her own dance moves. After talking about how cute she was, Timberlake said, “Most recently in the morning when we’ve been cooking, we’ve been playing a lot of Motown songs. So play a Motown playlist, that will surely get you on your feet.”
More fun facts we learned? That he and his 4-year-old son Silas have been playing Just Dance and Pictionary on the TV while quarantined and that they love Legos.
They’ve also been watching “Trolls World Tour,” which everyone can watch at home on AppleTV starting tomorrow.