Justin Timberlake Visits Kids At A Children’s Hospital In Texas After Viral Video

SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Justin Timberlake speaks on stage during XQ Super School Live, presented by EIF, at Barker Hangar on September 8, 2017 in Santa California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for EIF)

Justin Timberlake popped by a Texas children’s hospital Friday to surprise a bunch of young patients and fans.

He was in San Antonio prepping for his show there when he stopped by thanks to a viral video of the kids at the hospital dancing to “Can’t Stop The Feeling”. He went from room to room, shaking hands and posing for photos with the kids and their families.

https://twitter.com/KENS5/status/1086405096190156801

