Justin Timberlake Visits Kids At A Children’s Hospital In Texas After Viral Video

Justin Timberlake popped by a Texas children’s hospital Friday to surprise a bunch of young patients and fans.

He was in San Antonio prepping for his show there when he stopped by thanks to a viral video of the kids at the hospital dancing to “Can’t Stop The Feeling”. He went from room to room, shaking hands and posing for photos with the kids and their families.

Justin Timberlake fulfills young cancer patients’ wish with children’s hospital visithttps://t.co/HYKv6pi2eD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 19, 2019

https://twitter.com/KENS5/status/1086405096190156801

