Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, Nelly Furtado To Reunite?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Timbaland and Justin Timberlake speak onstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame )

‘Run It Back?’

First of all, YES! Secondly, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, and Nelly Furtado are reuniting, and fans are thrilled. The trio teased a collaboration on social media, causing a frenzy in the music world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timbo the King (@timbaland)

Nelly Furtado started it all with an Instagram Story. She shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Timbaland and Timberlake in the studio. Three music stars smiled for the camera, full of excitement. Timbaland then reposted the video with the caption, “Dream Team” and Timberlake responded with “Run It Back?” Then Furtado wrote, “Am I throwing you off? 😛”

We even got a little sample of the music!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timbo the King (@timbaland)

We concur, RUN IT BACK!!