Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, Nelly Furtado To Reunite?
July 28, 2023 10:19AM EDT
‘Run It Back?’
First of all, YES! Secondly, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, and Nelly Furtado are reuniting, and fans are thrilled. The trio teased a collaboration on social media, causing a frenzy in the music world.
Nelly Furtado started it all with an Instagram Story. She shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Timbaland and Timberlake in the studio. Three music stars smiled for the camera, full of excitement. Timbaland then reposted the video with the caption, “Dream Team” and Timberlake responded with “Run It Back?” Then Furtado wrote, “Am I throwing you off? 😛”
We even got a little sample of the music!
We concur, RUN IT BACK!!
