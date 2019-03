MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Timberlake and Timbaland again? Ear candy might be around the corner.

Justin Timberlake wished Timbaland happy birthday on Instagram. The message told us something more.





J.T. wrote, “more slaps that clap soooooon come!!!!!”

The two worked together on big hits like SexyBack and Cry Me A River.