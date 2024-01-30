99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Justin Timberlake Teases More *NSYNC Music

January 30, 2024 9:36AM EST
Source: YouTube

Justin Timberlake seems to love teasing the rabid *NSYNC fans and did just that on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”! He talked about getting back in the studio to record “Better Place” for the “Trolls Band Together” soundtrack, and how the chemistry just picked up where they left off. He says they have done some recording so more could be on the horizon for the group!

And he talked about his favorite songs to sing live!

Justin Timberlake
NSync
The Kelly Clarkson Show

