99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Justin Timberlake ‘Secretly Planning’ Huge World Tour

November 24, 2023 6:00AM EST
Share
Justin Timberlake ‘Secretly Planning’ Huge World Tour
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Justin Timberlake attends special screening of Universal Pictures’ “Trolls: Band Together” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Despite the Britney backlash, Justin Timberlake is planning a tour!

The Sun reports that Justin Timberlake plans to tour his sixth album, with stage designs and itineraries already in the works. A source told the publication: “Justin had been secretly plotting a live music comeback for months, and then boom, the Britney book landed and tipped everything on its head.”

The source continued, “Despite all the negativity, Justin still plans to do a major tour. He wants to remind the world what a great performer he is by returning with a huge show and great new music.”

How do you think Justin Timberlake’s tour will do?

More about:
Britney Spears
Justin Timberlake
Trolls
world tour

POPULAR POSTS

1

Surprise Proposal At Pink's Louisville Concert
2

Couple Who Met At A Blind Date Photoshoot Get Married
3

Why Taylor Swift Sends Kelly Clarkson Flowers For Every Re-Released Album
4

The Internet Is Reacting To Harry Styles' Shaved Head
5

Jack Harlow Got Personal About Relationships

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE