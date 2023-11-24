Justin Timberlake ‘Secretly Planning’ Huge World Tour

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Justin Timberlake attends special screening of Universal Pictures’ “Trolls: Band Together” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Despite the Britney backlash, Justin Timberlake is planning a tour!

The Sun reports that Justin Timberlake plans to tour his sixth album, with stage designs and itineraries already in the works. A source told the publication: “Justin had been secretly plotting a live music comeback for months, and then boom, the Britney book landed and tipped everything on its head.”

Justin Timberlake secretly plotting huge world tour next year after Britney Spears backlashhttps://t.co/1WyO9dDWIRhttps://t.co/1WyO9dDWIR — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) November 21, 2023

The source continued, “Despite all the negativity, Justin still plans to do a major tour. He wants to remind the world what a great performer he is by returning with a huge show and great new music.”

How do you think Justin Timberlake’s tour will do?