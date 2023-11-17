99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Justin Timberlake Makes First Public Appearance Since Those Britney Memoir Bombshells

November 17, 2023 8:31AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

It was date night for Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel at the premiere of Trolls: Band Together. It marked the first public outing since his dirty laundry was revealed in Britney Spears memoir, The Woman in Me. His *NSYNC bandmates were also there to lend support, as their song “Better Place” is on the soundtrack.

The movie is in theaters today!

Still gonna need that *NSYNC reunion tour!!!

 

 

More about:
Britney Spears
Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake
memoir
NSync
public appearance
Red carpet
Trolls Band Together

POPULAR POSTS

1

Mariah Carey Going On A Short Christmas Tour
2

Why Taylor Swift Sends Kelly Clarkson Flowers For Every Re-Released Album
3

Surprise Proposal At Pink's Louisville Concert
4

The Internet Is Reacting To Harry Styles' Shaved Head
5

Zac Efron Reacts To Matthew Perry Wanting Him In His Biopic

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE