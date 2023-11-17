Justin Timberlake Makes First Public Appearance Since Those Britney Memoir Bombshells

Source: YouTube

It was date night for Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel at the premiere of Trolls: Band Together. It marked the first public outing since his dirty laundry was revealed in Britney Spears memoir, The Woman in Me. His *NSYNC bandmates were also there to lend support, as their song “Better Place” is on the soundtrack.

The movie is in theaters today!

Still gonna need that *NSYNC reunion tour!!!