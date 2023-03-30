99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Justin Timberlake, Kid Cudi & Many More Star ‘Trolls Band Together’ Trailer

March 30, 2023 2:42PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The trailer for the new movie, “Trolls Band Together” has rolled out, featuring new voices along with franchise favorites. The new film will feature Justin Timberlake, Kid Cudi, Anna Kendrick, Troye Sivan, Kenan Thompson, and Grammy winner Kid Cudi. Timberlake and Kendrick return as they reprise their roles as Poppy and Branch, who are finally a couple in the new movie.

Trolls were big for toy lovers in the 1960s. You excited for this movie?

More about:
Anna Kendrick
Justin Timberlake
Kenan Thompson
Kid Cudi
Trolls
Trolls Band Together
Troye Sivan

POPULAR POSTS

1

The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama
2

The Most Iconic April Fool's News Report EVER
3

Gwyneth Paltrow Stands Trial In Hit & Run Skiing Accident Lawsuit
4

"American Idol" Contestant Slams Katy Perry's Mom-Shaming Joke
5

The Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Takes The Stand With His Version Of Events

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE