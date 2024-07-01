Justin Timberlake Jokes To Crowd About Driving

Source: YouTube

It looks like the DWI charge for JT has not ruined the world tour… A video is circulating of Justin Timberlake addressing his crowd in Boston.

In a moment between songs, he asks if there’s “anyone here tonight that is driving.” The crowd cracked up in unison.

Here’s another view via TikTok:

According to TMZ,

Timberlake’s lawyer, Ed Burke Jr., has made it clear his client plans to fight the charges all the way … and, Justin himself addressed the arrest for the first time at his concert in Chicago days after it all went down — calling it a “tough week.”

