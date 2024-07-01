99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Justin Timberlake Jokes To Crowd About Driving

July 1, 2024 12:36PM EDT
It looks like the DWI charge for JT has not ruined the world tour… A video is circulating of Justin Timberlake addressing his crowd in Boston.

In a moment between songs, he asks if there’s “anyone here tonight that is driving.” The crowd cracked up in unison.

According to TMZ,

Timberlake’s lawyer, Ed Burke Jr., has made it clear his client plans to fight the charges all the way … and, Justin himself addressed the arrest for the first time at his concert in Chicago days after it all went down — calling it a “tough week.”

If you’re having trouble with  your use of alcohol, the Substances and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has a national helpline:  1-800-662-HELP (4357)

