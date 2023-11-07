99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Justin Timberlake Is Pushing Forward After Britney Spears Memoir

November 7, 2023 9:17AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

After Britney Spears put out her memoir, The Woman in Me, readers learned about her relationship with Justin Timberlake included being cheated on, broken up with via text, and having a abortion at a young age.

Fans and even other celebrities have shown their support for Britney. Madonna went so far as to unfollow Justin on Instagram. But his *NSYNC bandmates have stood behind him.

Entertainment Tonight reports that sources tell them Justin’s is pushing forward and that his wife, Jessica Biel, is his main priority:

It has been somewhat upsetting to have past instances be brought back up into the public eye, but they are making sure to be there for each other and continuing to move forward.

More about:
autobiography
Britney Spears
celebrity news
Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake
Madonna
memoir
the woman in me

POPULAR POSTS

1

Justin Timberlake Reacts To Britney's Bombshells and What She Says About Christina Aguilera
2

Matthew Perry Dead At 54
3

Why This Post It Note Proposal Is The Sweetest
4

Louisville Native Pitches Diamondbacks Into The World Series
5

You Laugh You Lose - That's Some Boo Sheet

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE