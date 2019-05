Justin Timberlake Is Practically A Doctor

View this post on Instagram

No Dream is too big!!! Keep chasing!!! Trust me… Iโ€™m a DOCTOR!! ๐Ÿคฃ๐Ÿ‘จโ€๐ŸŽ“ But, for real… THANK YOU to @berkleecollege for this incredible honorโ€”Iโ€™m very humbled and grateful.