Justin Timberlake Is Practically A Doctor

SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Justin Timberlake speaks on stage during XQ Super School Live, presented by EIF, at Barker Hangar on September 8, 2017 in Santa California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for EIF)

Justin Timberlake received an honorary doctoral degree from the Berklee College of Music along with Missy Elliot.

MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

‘American Idol’ Has Its Top 3 ‘This Is Us’ Just Got Renewed for 3 More Seasons The End is Here: Watch The ‘Game of Thrones’ Preview for the FINAL Episode Win a Trip To See BTS in London! Breaking Down Taylor’s Buttons…More Clues! Chris Evans Went To His High School Reunion And Wore A Nametag LOL
Comments