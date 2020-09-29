Justin Timberlake Has New Music Coming with Timbaland
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Timbaland and Justin Timberlake speak onstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame )
Not only did Justin Timberlake have a second baby in 2020, but it looks like he is back in the studio again too! Justin took to social media yesterday to tease upcoming music with legendary producer Timbaland.
Can we please get a release date? Or more than a tiny snippet?