Justin Timberlake Has A Silent Interview With Jimmy Fallon

What do you do when you are supposed to rest your vocal chords, but you have a new book to promote?  You go on your bestie’s show and do a silent interview.

We should also probably appreciate the best of JT and Fallon together too…

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

This Is The Friendship You Wish You Had: Jimmy Fallon And Justin Timberlake Mike ‘The Situation,’ You Can’t Celebrate Your Honeymoon from Jail 98 Degrees Are Practicing Hard For Their Christmas Tour The Best Friends Challenge for JT: Jessica Biel vs. Jimmy Fallon Will Smith Just Drops A Juicy Nugget On Us…With Martin Lawrence Katie Holmes Is Wearing A Ring On THAT Finger…Tell You Why
Comments