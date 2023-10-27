Justin Timberlake Getting Backlash Over Britney Memoir

Britney Spears and boyfriend Justin Timberlake arrive at the premiere of her movie “Crossroads” at the Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Ca., Feb. 11, 2002. (photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Justin Timberlake has turned off his Instagram comments after receiving backlash over Britney Spears’ new memoir, The Woman In Me. A source told Page Six that JT had seen enough of the “hateful, disgusting things people were saying” on his page.

Spears is tough on Timberlake as she recounts their 3-year relationship, revealing — among many other bombshells — that she had an abortion after getting pregnant with his baby. She also claims he cheated on her with another well-known celebrity, and eventually broke up with her via text message.

TMZ also reported that Timberlake has cancelled several upcoming club dates through the start of next year, which were intended to help promote his new solo album. His former NSYNC, bandmates, however, have all been publicly supporting him.