Justin Timberlake Flirts With His Wife On Instagram As He Continues To Make Up For ‘Lapse In Judgement’

Dec 18, 2019 @ 8:45am

Justin Timberlake posted a flirty comment under his wife Jessica Biel’s recent Instagram post of her sitting on a balance chair and smiling.

 

 

Need gift ideas for the yogi in your life?? I thought you might. My @gaiam gift guide is up on @amazon! 🎁🙏🏼 #FoundItOnAmazon

That followed another comment Timberlake left on her earlier post, which featured a behind-the-scenes video from a recent photoshoot.

Under the photo, Timberlake wrote “Squad” with another heart eye emoji.

Timberlake has been begging forgiveness from his wife ever since he was spotted getting cozy with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright during a drunken night out in New Orleans.  Sources say Biel is reportedly “very upset and embarrassed” by Timberlake’s behavior and “thought it was completely inappropriate.”

 

