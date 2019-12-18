Justin Timberlake Flirts With His Wife On Instagram As He Continues To Make Up For ‘Lapse In Judgement’
Justin Timberlake posted a flirty comment under his wife Jessica Biel’s recent Instagram post of her sitting on a balance chair and smiling.
That followed another comment Timberlake left on her earlier post, which featured a behind-the-scenes video from a recent photoshoot.
Under the photo, Timberlake wrote “Squad” with another heart eye emoji.
Timberlake has been begging forgiveness from his wife ever since he was spotted getting cozy with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright during a drunken night out in New Orleans. Sources say Biel is reportedly “very upset and embarrassed” by Timberlake’s behavior and “thought it was completely inappropriate.”
