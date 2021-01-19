Justin Timberlake Confirms The Birth of His Second Son Named Phineas
Finally we have confirmation! After months of speculation and “sources” talking about the newest addition, Justin Timberlake has confirmed the good news. Jessica and Justin welcomed their second son earlier this year, and his name is Phineas!
While appearing on the Ellen Show, Justin broke the news. Silas was a big brother!
They’re obviously over the moon in love with their newest addition, but Justin was also quick to add that no one is sleeping. Of course.