Justin Timberlake Clears His Instagram Account

January 8, 2024 6:30PM EST
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Justin Timberlake attends special screening of Universal Pictures’ “Trolls: Band Together” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Earlier on Monday, Justin Timberlake wiped his Instagram account, leaving it bare. His photos and videos have either been deleted or archived, but he still follows 1,225 users and has over 72 million followers.

 

Fans are clueless about what has prompted the cleanse, but he was active on the account just last month. We’re thinking something is coming… like maybe new music??

We’ll keep ya posted!

