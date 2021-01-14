Justin Timberlake Announces New Song “Better Days” To Be Performed During Inauguration Special
The inauguration for President Joe Biden is coming this Wednesday. Tom Hanks is set to host an Inauguration special on the evening of January 20th with performances by Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, and more.
Justin Timberlake announced on social media that he will be performing his new song “Better Days” with Ant Clemons for the special event.