Justin Bieber’s Stage Goes Dark Mid-Song

Mar 18, 2022 @ 6:35am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber used the opportunity to address his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber was just a few songs into his Denver concert when a power outage in the arena shut things down. He was performing “Yummy” when the stage lights, video monitors, sound equipment, and lasers shut down, and the large monitor screen behind him went out. The show resumed after 30 minutes, with some of the special effects still not working as they normally would.

With power restored, Justin spoke to the audience about the blackout and his wife, Hailey Bieber’s recent health scare.

