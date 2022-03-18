Justin Bieber’s Stage Goes Dark Mid-Song

Justin Bieber used the opportunity to address his wife, Hailey Bieber.
Justin Bieber was just a few songs into his Denver concert when a power outage in the arena shut things down. He was performing “Yummy” when the stage lights, video monitors, sound equipment, and lasers shut down, and the large monitor screen behind him went out. The show resumed after 30 minutes, with some of the special effects still not working as they normally would.
With power restored, Justin spoke to the audience about the blackout and his wife, Hailey Bieber’s recent health scare.
Justin Bieber Talking About The Lights Going Off Tonight And “Hailey’s Medical Scare:( ” At The Ball Arena In Denver, Colorado #JusticeTourDenver (March 16)
🎥 @drewsbomba pic.twitter.com/kZQjpulm2V
— Justin Bieber Forever (@justinforevrjb) March 17, 2022
Justin Bieber Talking About The Lights Going Off Tonight And “Hailey’s Medical Scare:( ” At The Ball Arena In Denver, Colorado #JusticeTourDenver (March 16)
🎥 @drewsbomba pic.twitter.com/kZQjpulm2V
— Justin Bieber Forever (@justinforevrjb) March 17, 2022
Be listening for your opportunity to win tickets to see Justin Bieber in both Indianapolis or Cincinnati… soon!