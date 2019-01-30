Justin Bieber’s Clothing Line Is Available

Justin Bieber has been rocking pieces from his Drew clothing line for awhile, but now, the whole line is for sale.



“Drew”, which is Bieber’s middle name, has various comfy unisex t-shirts, sweatshirts and pants, all with either the smiley face logo or simply “drew” written across the front.

The prices range from $48 to $148 and the website’s “About Us” page describes the company as a “place where you can be yourself. Blah blah blah blahsdbksjdfhl. Wear like you don’t care. Come chill. K. Bye.”

