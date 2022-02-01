      Weather Alert

Justin Bieber Trolls Charlie Puth…And Spends $1.3 Million On An NFT

Feb 1, 2022 @ 7:05am

So six years ago, Charlie Puth was performing in Dallas with Selena Gomez, singing their song “We Don’t Talk Anymore”, and Charlie tossed out a little jab at Justin Bieber. The Internet erupted because everyone thought Charlie and Selena were dating at the time (post Justin)…but Charlie meant it as a joke. Anyhoo…JB decided to FaceTime Puth and troll him about their reported past beef.

 

In other JB news, he just bought the Bored Ape NFT for $1.29 million. So that’s fun. (NSFW language in the caption).

 

 

