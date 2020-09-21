Justin Bieber Surprised A Youth Gospel Group Working On A Dance To His Song
Justin Bieber surprised a youth group dancing to his new song “Holy,” by sneaking up on them.
Friday, outside a fire station fire in West Hollywood, a group of young people were working on a dance routine to Justin’s new collaboration “Holy,” with Chance The Rapper.
Justin found out a local youth gospel group were going to be rehearsing a performance based on his track, so he decided to surprise them and give them support. After Justin took his mask of to reveal himself, the group was shocked. He ended up getting a group photo with the kids too.
Justin also livestreamed with Chance the Rapper!
FULL STORY