      Weather Alert

Justin Bieber Surprised A Youth Gospel Group Working On A Dance To His Song

Sep 21, 2020 @ 7:33am

Justin Bieber surprised a youth group dancing to his new song “Holy,” by sneaking up on them.

Friday, outside a fire station fire in West Hollywood, a group of young people were working on a dance routine to Justin’s new collaboration “Holy,” with Chance The Rapper.

Justin found out a local youth gospel group were going to be rehearsing a performance based on his track, so he decided to surprise them and give them support. After Justin took his mask of to reveal himself, the group was shocked. He ended up getting a group photo with the kids too.

 

Justin also livestreamed with Chance the Rapper!

 

FULL STORY

TAGS
Chance the Rapper dance routine gospel group Holy Justin Bieber Surprise TMZ
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE