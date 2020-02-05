Justin Bieber Sleeps In A Hyperbaric Chamber And Reveals More In Docuseries
Justin Bieber revealed in his docuseries that he uses a hyperbaric chamber and endures IV infusions to rid his body of toxins following years of drug abuse.
As he climbed into his own personal chamber he said that he’s been “struggling with a lot of anxiety.
Justin also said, “I’ve abused my body in the past and now I’m just in the recovery process trying to make sure I’m taking care of my body and taking care of the vessel that God’s given me.”
His unique treatment plan also includes anti-depressants which help him get out of bed in the morning.
Justin sat inside of a plastic, deflated contraption as he explained how the hyperbaric chamber worked. He said, “It fills up with oxygen. I really have been struggling with a lot of anxiety. You get more oxygen to your brain so it decreases your stress levels. It’s pretty cool.”