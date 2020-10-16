      Weather Alert

Justin Bieber Slams “Disrespectful” Fans Loitering Outside His Home

Oct 16, 2020 @ 7:13am
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Justin Bieber (L) and Tori Kelly (R) attend an event honoring Sir Lucian Grainge with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber called out fans for invasively loitering outside of his home.

On his Instagram story Biebs wrote, “How do you convince yourself it’s not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment. This is not a a hotel. It’s my home.”

 

MORE HERE

