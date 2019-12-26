      Weather Alert

Justin Bieber Sings The Hits In The Car

Dec 26, 2019 @ 7:41am

Justin was feeling festive, spreading holiday cheer to his fans this season with an impromptu Christmas concert from behind the wheel. In the trio of videos, Justin is just too cool whipping while giving us “a little throwback” belting out some of his holiday hits from his 2011 Christmas album Under the Mistletoe. In the first video, he performs Christmas Eve, singing, “Be my date this Christmas Eve / Be my holiday, my dream.”

Merry Christmas #bieber2020

He wasn’t done there though! Biebs would continue with two more verified holiday bangers; Mistletoe…

Mistletoe #bieber2020

and Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.

Santa coming to town

Earlier this week JB announced new music was coming along with a tour and an album, now we get this? Canadians are so nice!

