Justin Bieber Shows His Support For Simone Biles

Justin Bieber is just one of many who have supported Simone Biles’s decision to step away from competing in the Olympics due to mental health. Bieber posted a message of support for Biles on Instagram writing, “Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face!” Bieber wrote. “I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw.”
Along with a picture of Biles, Justin advised that “When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it’s important we take a step back to evaluate why.”
Justin went on to say that people thought he was crazy to step away from his 2017 Purpose Tour but said it was the best thing he could’ve ever done.
Have you ever had to step away from something you love to reevaluate your priorities?