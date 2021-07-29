      Weather Alert

Justin Bieber Shows His Support For Simone Biles

Jul 29, 2021 @ 9:26am
COLUMBUS, OH - JULY 28: Simone Biles competes during the 2018 U.S. Classic gymnastics seniors event at Jerome Schottenstein Center on July 28, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber is just one of many who have supported Simone Biles’s decision to step away from competing in the Olympics due to mental health.  Bieber posted a message of support for Biles on Instagram writing, “Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face!” Bieber wrote. “I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Along with a picture of Biles, Justin advised that “When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it’s important we take a step back to evaluate why.”

Justin went on to say that people thought he was crazy to step away from his 2017 Purpose Tour but said it was the best thing he could’ve ever done.

Have you ever had to step away from something you love to reevaluate your priorities?

