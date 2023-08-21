Justin Bieber Shares Old Story Of Jennifer Lawrence

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Jennifer Lawrence attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage,)

The Justin-Bieber-loves-Jennifer-Lawrence story is making its rounds again.

The Hunger Games franchise has made Jennifer Lawrence one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood. While her action-star attitude is enough to make anybody fall in love with her, her forthright nature often causes things to turn out very differently than one would anticipate. (read: her Kentucky bluntness)

Justin Bieber said in an interview like 6 years ago that he had a crush on Jennifer, “Oh yeah, [she’s] bae fasho. 100 percent. She’s sooo sexy …. She’s unbelievable. She’s so cute.”

Let's reiterate, this was SIX YEARS AGO. Back then, Lawrence replied to Bieber's statement and added eloquently, "I'm going to say a hard 'no.'"