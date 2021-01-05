Justin Bieber Says He Is NOT Studying To Be A Minister
MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 31: Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach)
#FakeNews
Justin Bieber is firing back at a report claiming he is studying to be a minister at the Hillsong church. If you don’t know, Justin has been long-affiliated with Hillsong but it seems he has cut ties with the church after his friend, pastor Carl Lentz, admitted to infidelity.
Now, Justin is firing back at the report suggesting he’s studying to become a minister at the church. He said “I’m not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that.”
Justin also posted a series of messages on his Instagram Story about this fake news, and explained Hillsong is NOT his church. He’s a part of Churchome.
