Justin Bieber Reveals New Album “Changes”
Justin Bieber’s album “Changes” is finally here and the “Yummy” singer says his fifth studio album takes him back to his R&B roots.
“I started making music when I was really young and I grew up listening to a lot of Boyz II Men and stuff like that, so it’s definitely very R&B,” Bieber tells MTV.
The album features previously released tracks “Intentions” featuring Quavo from Migos and “Get Me” with Kehlani who will be joining Bieber on tour with Jaden Smith.
The 17-track album features collaborations with Post Malone, Travis Scott, Clever, Lil Dicky, and Summer Walker who joins Bieber for the “Yummy” remix.