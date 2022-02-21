      Weather Alert

Justin Bieber Reschedules Dates on Tour After Testing Positive for COVID

Feb 21, 2022 @ 7:35am

Justin Bieber has officially kicked off his “Justice” tour. The show began in San Diego on Friday, February 18. He sang 22 songs during the show and then returned for two songs during the encore.

Songs included “Boyfriend,” “Baby,” “Anyone,” and “Peaches.”

However, just after launching his tour, he’s hit a speed bump. Justin Bieber tested positive for COVID-19.

According to TMZ: “A rep for the singer tells TMZ Justin found out Saturday he had COVID, but thankfully is feeling OK. Justin was supposed to perform at T-Mobile Arena Sunday in Vegas, but now that show has been moved to the summer.

Right now it’s unclear if more tour dates will be affected. He’s scheduled to be in Cincinnati on April 19th and on Indianapolis on April 21st.

