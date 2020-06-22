Justin Bieber Refutes Sexual Assault Allegations and Provides Proof
MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 31: Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach)
Over the weekend, Justin Bieber was accused of sexual assault back in 2014 while in Austin, TX for the South by Southwest Festival. The allegation was posted on Twitter from an account that no longer exists.
Not only did Justin Bieber not stay silent, but he began to post a long series of tweets showing receipts, photograph evidence that he was there with Selena Gomez, and more to prove his innocence. Now he is looking into legal action against the accuser.