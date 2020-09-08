Justin Bieber Reflects On How “Ego And Power” Ruined Relationships As A Teen
Justin Bieber opened up about the effect “ego and power” had on him as a teen and how that caused his relationships to suffer. He also shared how he’s leaning on his Christian faith to make sure his marriage to Hailey Baldwin is healthy. He’s 26 now, but was only 13 when he found fame.
In an Instagram post Sunday night, he said prior to fame he was “never motivated by money or fame.” He said, “I just loved music.” However, he became insecure and frustrated as a teenager in the spotlight and his “values slowly started to change.”
“I let ego and power takeover and my relationships suffered because of it.”
He continued: “I truly desire healthy relationships. I want to be motivated by truth and love. I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them!” “I want to walk in the plans God has for me and not try to do it on my own!”
He talked about wanting to be a good husband to Baldwin, who he married in September 2018 and shared a large wedding ceremony in September 2019. He said, “I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad!” Bieber concluded: “I’m grateful that I can walk with Jesus as he leads the way.”
He also did a cover of “All My Life” by K-Ci and Jojo..